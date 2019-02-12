SCORES: State Dual Wrestling Tournament
New Hy-Vee ‘Fast & Fresh’ Store Format Opens in Altoona

Posted 4:34 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 12, 2019

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Shoppers looking to make a quick trip for the essentials now have another option in Altoona. It is called Fast & Fresh, and it is a new store format for Hy-Vee.

Fast & Fresh stores are smaller locations aimed at providing convenience for customers on the go.

The Altoona location offers amenities such as a Starbucks drive-thru, a growler craft beer station and fast pick-up for online shoppers. Hy-Vee says you will find all kinds of options for snacks and meals on the go.

“It's not something where you're going to fill a cart full and buy $100 worth of groceries for the week. It's something for somebody getting off work. Coming in they want to grab a woodfired pizza, or grab some sushi, a couple other things they might need to make their dinner like a gallon of milk, get gas. It's something that this day in age it's a real need that the customers want,” said Hy-Vee store director Antonio Romeo.

This is the second Fast & Fresh Hy-Vee store in Iowa. The first opened in Davenport late last year.

