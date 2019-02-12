Osceola Farmer In Charge of Dead Cattle Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Iowa -- As Iowans bundle up for another round of sub freezing temperatures and snowfall, cattle also adapt. "If they are fed well, even in weather like today, they are going to huddle and be fairly warm as a group of animals," said Mike Telford, executive director of Iowa Farm Animal Care.

The Clarke County Sheriff`s Office, the state and district veterinarians say that was not the case for the herd of Osceola farmer Michael Bachman, whose 40 cattle were found dead over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said, "It appears that the livestock producer had been failing to adequately feed his cattle which likely resulted in fatalities."

Channel 13 News attempted to reach Bachman at his listed address in Osceola next door to the cattle. A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said Bachman was unavailable.

The Iowa Farm Animal Care is an organization that offers resources and help to farmers in need of animal care. Telford says they work closely with the state veterinarians office and Iowa State University. He says they are always a phone call away and keep a caller's name anonymous. "It's really unfortunate they didn't contact Iowa Farm Animal Care because we are there as a preventive measure for these sorts of situations," said Telford.

The sheriff's office says they have been back to the farm every day to make sure the animals are receiving the food and water they need. Unfortunately, Telford believes it is a situation that should have never had to happen. "The unfortunate part of this case in Clarke County is that it certainly could have been prevented."

The Sheriff's office says Bachman has been compliant during the investigation. Charges are pending and have not been filed at this time.