Winds a Worry Following Heavy Snow; Winter Storm Warning Continues

A Winter Storm Warning continues for parts of Central and Eastern Iowa through the day on Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory in counties in Western Iowa. A range of 1″ in Western Iowa to 7″ in Eastern Iowa fell across the state Monday night through the early morning Tuesday. The Des Moines Metro saw 3 to 5″ of snowfall. Here is a list of some totals:

Traer 7.0″

Oskaloosa 6.0″

Pella 5.8″

Eldora 5.5″

Newton 4.6″

Des Moines Airport 4.5″

Van Meter 4.0″

Urbandale 3.7″

Waukee 3.5″

Johnston 3.2″

Fort Dodge 2.5″

There will be some light flurries and snow before dawn this morning, mainly in North Central Iowa, but no additional snow accumulation is expected with that.

The bigger issue will be increasing wind speeds from the northwest. Winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after 8 AM. This will lead to blowing snow, especially where snowfall was highest in eastern Iowa. The blowing and drifting of snow will lead to reduced visibility and poor road conditions through the late morning and afternoon. This is why the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s this morning and fall to the teens by late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday we will have lighter winds and calmer weather. Temperatures will reach the low 30s in the afternoon after morning lows in the single digits. Thursday, clouds will increase again and temperatures will stay in the low 30s. Colder air funnels into the state on Friday with highs in the teens and a few snow showers will brush the southwest corner of the state. The weekend looks to stay below average with highs in the low 20s and a chance of snow on Sunday.