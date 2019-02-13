12th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival Celebrates the Year of the Pig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saturday marks the 12th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. This year’s theme pays homage to the Chinese New Year, Year of the Pig, and it is called “Hello Piggy, East Meats West.”

“It’s a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Iowa and Yamanashi [Japan], sister-state relationship,” Chairman of the Iowa Bacon Board Brooks Reynolds said. “So, it is an Asian theme with a lot of Asian flavors and dishes this year.”

The Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival takes over the entire Iowa Events Center.

“We have four levels of bacon excitement, the main floor is the vendors, we have 20 plus vendors. Then the themed bar areas, we have a dojo where there is a sumo wrestling area, karaoke bar, silent disco and the top floor is Club Sizzle,” Reynolds said.

Everyone at the event gets free slices of bacon, they prepare 100,000 slices of bacon.

Visitors have more than 50 food items to choose from and each item is between $5 and $7.

The bacon festival is Saturday at the Iowa Events Center from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. You can buy tickets online or at the door for $27.50 or get early admission with some extra bacon bucks for $53.