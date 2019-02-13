At Least One Iowan Impacted by Insurance Provider the FTC Calls ‘Sham’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- At least one Iowa man thinking he's getting health insurance has fallen victim to what the Federal Trade Commission calls a "deceptive scheme".

According to the FTC, a Florida operation called Simple Health Plans LLC was temporarily halted by a judge on their behalf. The group allegedly collected more than 100 million dollars in health insurance plans that effectively left patients uninsured.

A Clarion man has filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's Office.

According to the complaint, he started a health insurance plan with the company for $352 dollars a month in December, but when he tried to cancel, no one would pick up or return his calls. The AG's office forwarded the case to the Iowa Insurance Division.

"What I would ask consumers to do, is if they have purchased an insurance product through Simple Health LLC is contact our insurance division because we'd be pretty interested in the details of that transaction" said Bureau Chief Jared Kirby.

Simple Health LLC allegedly brought in consumers through fake websites like trumpcarequotes.com and simplemedicareplans.com.

If you think you've been scammed, you can contact the insurance division at 515-810-5705.

The division also says you can check if an insurance provider is accredited in Iowa through their website.