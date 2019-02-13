Best High School Wrestling Tournament in USA Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament begins Wednesday with Team Duals.

In class 3A, #1 Southeast Polk advanced to the championship with a dominant win over Ft Dodge.

Centennial lost in the semifinals to Waverly-Shell Rock.

In class 2A, Osage lost to Solon, but once again the growing interest in girls wrestling was shown on Iowa's biggest stage. Kate Mostek was pinned, but cherished the moment.

We also hear from fans that are just happy to have the tourney back for another exciting few days.

You'll find videos featuring all these stories right here.