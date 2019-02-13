Des Moines International Loses One Direct Flight, Gains Another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Travelers looking to catch a direct flight to San Francisco will now have to factor in some layover times.

Frontier Airlines is suspending their seasonal direct flight to San Francisco and will not be resuming it.

Kevin Foley, Airport Authority Director, says Frontier executives have not told him yet why they've made the move.

Foley says with Google and Facebook data centers in Iowa, the flight back to the Silicon Valley area was a popular route, though it had tapered off slightly.

Meanwhile, Allegiant Air has added a seasonal direct flight to the seaside Florida city of Destin, located in the Panhandle.

You can start booking flights to Destin now, but the service doesn't start until May 12.

Foley says the airport will look to replace the direct flight to San Francisco and is interested in adding daily direct flights to Los Angeles.

He says Des Moines should be an attractive hub for airlines.

"We have a very strong economy in Iowa, and if you have a weak economy then people don't fly in a weak economy. Our economy is very very strong and clearly the market is growing. We have more demand for flights and our passenger traffic continues to grow, and that's a big factor when I'm sitting in front of these airlines" said Foley.

Foley also says he is pursuing airlines which would add direct flights to Nashville.