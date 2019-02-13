Neighbors Waiting for Answers After Two Bodies are Found in Burning Des Moines Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two people are dead following a house fire on the north side of Des Moines on Wednesday and authorities still have few answers they are willing to share.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the first report of the in the 5600 block of NW 1st Street came in around 4:22 am on Wednesday. A deputy was on the scene one minute later and found flames already shooting from the home. Firefighters discovered two bodies in the home when the flames were finally knocked down late in the morning.

"It was a massive surprise," Jared Kruse who works at the nearby Capital City Kubota said, “All of the lights, all the cars and everything were lined up ... you just knew what happened.

“You come in and you see right in the middle of something I have come to for the past 30 years is burned down," Kruse said.

Kruse says two people lived in the home. He says they were an older couple who owned two dogs.

Their identities will not be released until after an autopsy and after relatives have been notified.