× Second Body Found in Debris of Burning Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another body has been found in the debris of a home that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Saylor Township.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shortly after 11:00 a.m. that a second body was found in the rubble of the home at 5670 NW 1st Street, Des Moines. The Medical Examiner is on scene.

The first body, which Lt. Osberg says belonged to an adult, was found in the destroyed home earlier in the morning Wednesday.

Officials are uncertain at this time whether there was anyone else in the home at the time of the fire, but did say they thought at least two people lived in the home.

A 911 call came in at 4:22 a.m. about a fire at a home at 5670 NW 1st Street. A deputy arrived just a minute after the call and saw flames coming from the structure.

Fire crews from Saylor Township, Ankeny, Johnston, and Delaware Township were all called out to help put out the flames. Firefighters had most of the flames knocked down by 6:20 a.m. but the fire reignited. Now crews are remaining on scene to handle hot spots.

NW 1st Street will be blocked off while crews remain on scene. Lt. Osberg is recommending anyone who normally uses that route during their commute use NE 14th, NW 26th, or take the interstate and avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.