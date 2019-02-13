× Red Cedar Lodge Recognized as The Place to Visit in Winter

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Red Cedar Lodge has been in business here for 10 years. Now it’s getting some recognition.

The publication Active Times picked a place in each state, which is the one place you should visit in the winter.

The honor goes to the Red Cedar Lodge, just outside of Charles City.

The cabins came about with a random stop at Cabela’s. Tom Winterink, who was with his wife Lorraine in the process of retiring from a career with Dairy Queen corporate in New Mexico.

“Out in front of Cabela’s they had these prefab, 600 square-foot little cabins, that they built inside a building someplace for sale,” said Winterink. “I thought hey, I could buy one of those put it on the truck buy a piece,of ground and put it down and rent it out.”

Winterink returned to his hometown of Charles City, and found some ground along the Cedar River on a old farmstead. Builders brought in four log cabins, one the couple lives in, and it is also the Red Cedar Lodge Office.

“I think that’s the most important thing that we sell is a place for people to spend time to just enjoy the simple things,” said Lorraine Winterink. Pillow top mattresses, abundance of pillows and plush comforters so the people can just get away and enjoy not have to worry about anything.”

The couple works to have people know what there is to do in the local Charles City area, or to enjoy life along the Cedar River. The Red Cedar Lodge is booked in the summer, well in advance, but also stays pretty busy in the winter months.

in 2015 Red Cedar Lodge was also recognized as the best lodging place in Iowa.

If you would like to read the article citing Red Cedar Lodge as the best in Iowa, click here.

If you want to know more about the Red Cedar Lodge, click here.