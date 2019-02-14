Channel 13 invites you to JDRF One Walk May 11
Channel 13 invites you to help put an end to type 1 diabetes (T1D) by participating in the JDRF One Walk! Join Channel 13’s Jeriann Ritter and Ed Wilson:
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2019
Time: Check in at 8 AM – Walk starts at 10 AM
New Location: Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny Campus
JDRF has one goal: to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). We know you want to make a cure a reality too—and we can’t wait for you to join us!
When you participate in your local JDRF One Walk, the money you raise supports life–changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by this disease. And, you’ll have a great time doing it! That’s because you’ll walk with a committed community that is passionate about doing whatever it takes to help turn Type One into Type None.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle—and it’s serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure. But there is something you can do to help. Please register to walk with us today. We can’t do it without you.
Walk Route & Start Time
- The Walk starts at 10:00 a.m.
- The route is 1.5 miles
- Porta Potties and water stations are located along the route.
Register and Fundraise
Registration is now open! Click HERE to register your team today!
Become a One Walk Sponsor
For sponsorship information, contact Kara Van Nordstrad at 515-802-3220
General Information
Click here for more information about the central Iowa One Walk.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please email us at greateriowa@jdrf.org, call at 515.802.3220.
Turning Type One into Type None!