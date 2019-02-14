Glitter Poop a Key to Future Tiger Cubs at Tennessee Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tennessee zoo is adding some sparkle to a tiger's diet... literally.

Arya is a 5-year-old Malayan Tiger at Zoo Knoxville. She came to the zoo in 2017, and it's been recommended she breed with one of the male tigers, Bashir.

Zookeepers are watching her behavior closely, and it seems like she's ready to mate.

But just to be sure, zookeepers have added glitter to her meat.

The reason: the zoo has three tigers total, and it wants to make sure it has the right number two.

The waste will be sent to a lab in St. Louis, where scientists can test for hormones and detect if Arya is in heat.

