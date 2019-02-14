Local Business Paints the Perfect Valentine’s Day Date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It’s Valentine’s Day and if you are looking for a last-minute date idea you can knock out a date and a gift all in one at a paint and sip class at Bottle and Bottega downtown.

Bottle and Bottega is a business where a local, professional artist will teach you how to paint, even if you are apprehensive or think you are a bad artist.

“You are the ideal person we want to come in here because we’re going to prove you wrong,” Bottle and Bottega Franchise Co-Owner Bridget Neely said.

So you can follow the instructor or just do you own thing.

“You can just go rogue, you can do whatever you want to do with these things, you don’t have to follow what the instructor’s doing if you have an idea or something on Pinterest on your phone, just go for it,” Bottle and Bottega Franchise Co-Owner James Neely said.

They provide the medium like canvases, wood pallets, glassware or tote bags, and you bring your own beverage.

For Valentine’s Day, Bottle and Bottega has a special painting designed for couples. Two separate pieces of art that fit together like a puzzle.

“It’s not the exact same piece of art that they walk away with but once they put it together it becomes something totally different,” Bridget Neely said.

There are five classes you can sign up for on Valentine’s Day, both regular canvas paintings as well as the couple paintings. Classes range from $35 - $50 and are usually two to three hours long.