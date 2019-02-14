× Marty Tirrell Facing Federal Fraud Charges for Ticket Re-Selling Scheme

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former metro talk radio host is expected in court Thursday after his arrest on federal fraud charges.

Fifty-nine-year-old Marty Tirrell, who has hosted sports talk shows on 1460 KXNO, 1700 The Champ, and other stations is accused of stealing $1.5 million from multiple investors.

The federal indictment says Tirrell marketed himself to these investors as a sports ticket broker, encouraging them to give him money to buy tickets to sporting events that he would re-sell at a profit. The profit was to be split between Tirrell and investors.

Tirrell initially paid investors what he claimed were the profits of the business, but eventually kept most of the money for himself and used it for unauthorized purchases.

He is also accused of check kiting and filing false debit card fraud claims to pay investors back. Between March and November of 2017, investigators say Tirrell reported 144 unauthorized debit card transactions from his account – totaling $82,733.74. Those transactions were determined to have been made by him and not fraudulent.

Tirrell is charged with one count each of mail fraud and device fraud, and two counts each of wire fraud and bank fraud.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.