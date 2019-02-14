× Students Make Valentines for Iowa Veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students at a Des Moines elementary school are wishing Iowa veterans a happy Valentine’s Day and a U.S. Congresswoman is sending representatives to help.

First grade students at Jackson Elementary spent Thursday morning putting together valentines for veterans at the Iowan Veterans Hospital.

Representatives for Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined in, providing students with all the supplies.

They spent the morning cutting out heart-shaped cards and writing notes to thank veterans for their service.

“They were really excited about doing it. They love making cards for people. And this week my social skill with my kids was all about kindness, and giving back to people, so they were really excited about doing this activity,” said teacher Tracey Stevens.

The students’ cards will be handed out to veterans at the Iowa Veterans Hospital later Thursday night.