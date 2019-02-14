Traditional State Wrestling Tournament Never Disappoints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The country's premier high school state wrestling tournament goes full tilt after team duals.

The traditional tourney began Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena with first round action in classes 1A, 2A, and 3A. We have highlights from all three.

After day one, Waverly-Shell Rock leads 3A, West Delaware 2A, and Don Bosco, Gilbertville 1A.

We also have a story on the Cassady brothers from Martensdale-St Marys.

Nadine Ihde is featured as a female official at state. She just wants to be known as a good official. Not a good female official.