Cause of Death Determined for U of I Student Found Outside in Subzero Weather

IOWA CITY, Iowa — More is known about the death of a University of Iowa student who was found on campus in freezing temperatures last month.

The medical examiner determined that 18-year-old Gerald Belz died from hypothermia. His death has been ruled an accident.

Belz was found unresponsive on the Iowa campus in the early morning hours of Jan. 30. He later died at the hospital.

The wind chill in Iowa City at the time was 50 degrees below zero.

Police say they still do not know why Belz was outside but said the investigation is still ongoing.