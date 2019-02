Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- State semifinals are complete in Classes 1A through 3A, and we now know the 84 wrestlers that will grapple for state championships on Saturday.

In Class 3A, 11 of the 14 championship matches will feature at least one central Iowan. Nick Oldham of Valley and Cade DeVos of Southeast Polk will each try for their second state titles.

The annual Grand March takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by finals in all three classes.