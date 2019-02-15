× Courage League Sports Leaving Urbandale Facility to Expand in Multiple Cities

URBANDALE, Iowa – Courage League Sports is hosting its last fundraiser in its Urbandale location, before moving out in March.

Courage League Sports Founder Melissa Clark-Wharff said the non-profit will move out March 1st and relocate into a variety of cities using community spaces.

The non-profit will travel to Des Moines, Ames, Grimes, Indianola, Iowa City, Norwalk, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines.

“Courage on The Court” will be the last fundraiser held at the Urbandale location, on February 22nd and 23rd.

The event offers a three-on-three wheelchair basketball tournament to the public. It provides the opportunity to see someone else’s perspective.

Anyone is welcome to sign up a team by February 20th. On Friday February 22nd there will be corporate team play beginning 2:00 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, February 23rd there will be two game sessions beginning at 8:00 a.m. The doors open to the public at 7:45 a.m.

Channel 13 will have a team participating on Saturday.

Courage League Sports is located at 4405 121st Street, Urbandale.