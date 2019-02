Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Drake women pulled away from UNI on Friday, 76-61.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Becca Hittner's 19. UNI's Karli Rucker scored a game-high 25 points.

With the win and Missouri State's loss, Drake (11-1) moves back into first-place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs are back home next Friday to face Evansville.