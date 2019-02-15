Governor Reynolds Welcomes Foreign Delegates Ahead of Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds welcomed a number of foreign delegates to Des Moines Friday morning, but the topic of discussion was not taxes or trade, it was bacon.

Delegations from Belgium, Japan and Iceland are all in town to celebrate Iowa's famed Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. The governor and Iowa's guests exchanged bacon-themed gifts, including a bacon komono, as a symbol of the importance of trade to pork farmers here in the state. Iowa is the top pork producing state in the United States.

You will have a chance to meet the delegates at Baconfest. Each country will host a bacon embassy booth at the festival.

The festival happens Saturday at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines. It goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are still available at blueribbonbaconfestival.com.