× Iowa Lawmaker Resigns from State Senate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A firefighter and State Senator from Cedar Falls is stepping down from both jobs effective immediately.

Sen. Jeff Danielson made the surprise announcement Thursday afternoon.

Danielson says he’s stepping down from the fire department due to safety concerns stemming from a policy to cross-train police officers to also fight fires.

Danielson also says he wouldn’t be resigning from the Senate if he wasn’t resigning from the fire department and that he already has another job lined up.

A special election will be held to fill the Senate vacancy. A date for the election has not been scheduled yet.