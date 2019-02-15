× Iowa State Patrol Joins I-PLEDGE Program to Keep Teens from Vaping

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is joining other law enforcement agencies in an effort to stop teens from vaping.

This week the State Patrol joined the I-PLEDGE program run by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It teaches vendors how to enforce tobacco laws and tests them by conducting stings.

The State Patrol will now help out in conducting the stings.

Twenty-one-percent of high school kids nationwide use vaping devices.

Statistics show 20-percent of them will go on to smoking some form of tobacco in their life.