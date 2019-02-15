SCORES: State Wrestling Tournament
Wind Chill Advisory

Proposal Would Allow Iowa Inmates to Train for Career as Barber

Posted 7:33 am, February 15, 2019, by

Man cutting hair at barber shop

DES MOINES, Iowa — Inmates at Iowa’s prisons may soon be able to learn a new trade while serving their sentences.

The Iowa Department of Health is proposing a plan to allow anyone in custody to complete a barbering apprenticeship. Once the apprenticeship is complete, the person would be able to take the licensing exam to become a barber.

Illinois already has a similar program and the first graduate is now operating his own barber shop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.