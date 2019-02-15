× Proposal Would Allow Iowa Inmates to Train for Career as Barber

DES MOINES, Iowa — Inmates at Iowa’s prisons may soon be able to learn a new trade while serving their sentences.

The Iowa Department of Health is proposing a plan to allow anyone in custody to complete a barbering apprenticeship. Once the apprenticeship is complete, the person would be able to take the licensing exam to become a barber.

Illinois already has a similar program and the first graduate is now operating his own barber shop.