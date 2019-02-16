7-Year-Old Boy Dies in Oskaloosa House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- A 7-year-old boy died after being trapped in a burning home on Friday, according to investigators.

Firefighters were called 515 High Avenue East around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. When crews arrived on scene they struggled to make entry inside of the home, but when they did, they found Davis Folge in the basement. Folge was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the boy's mother, Angelia Wells, was injured in the fire while trying to rescue Folge. She suffers second-degree burns. Two other children who were inside the home at the time made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team is collecting monetary donations to help support the family during this time.