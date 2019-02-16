7-Year-Old Dies After Friday Night Fire, Mother Injured Attempting to Rescue Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- A 7-year-old Oskaloosa boy is dead and his mother injured after a house fire Friday night.

The fire started at 515 High Avenue East just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Next-door neighbor Dede Horn heard a noise while watching television with her son.

“We quickly ran outside and there were two little boys standing barefoot yelling and screaming with no coats on and short sleeve shirts, 'call 911, there's a fire, my little brother is inside and my mother is trying to get my little brother out of the fire!’” said Horn.

Horn quickly called 911 while bringing the 6-year-old and 9-year-old boys inside her home. Seven-year-old David Fogle was trapped inside the basement of his house while his mother, Angelia Wells, tried to rescue him. She was unable to get past the smoke and heat and suffered second-degree burns on her arm, neck and ears while trying to save her son.

“The mother comes out and she's just hysterical, and I tried to get her to come in, too, and I said, 'they're coming, the ambulance and the police are coming and the fire department's coming,’” said Horn.

Firefighters were able to get to David, but he died from his injuries at the Mahaska Health Partnership. Horn has been working to help the family recover.

“The mother and the father are just devastated, of course. The older boy, I think he is more in shock than the younger one. I don’t think he quite knows what's going on totally,” she said.

Wells’ husband was not home at the time of the fire.

The Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team has also been aiding the family.

“Last night it was a hotel room, it was a Walmart gift card so they could immediately get clothes and coats and shoes and that type of stuff,” said Mahaska County Emergency Management Administrator Jamey Robinson.

Robinson says there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

“In all my years of emergency management here, that is one thing, people come running to assist, and it's great. It makes you feel good inside to see the outpouring of support and love in this community,” he said.

Robinson says that until the family has a permanent residence, clothing donations will be a hassle. They say if you want to help, you can donate to the CERT team’s non-profit.

To find out more you can go to their website at mahaskaready.com

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.