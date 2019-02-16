Latino Advocates in Des Moines Speak Out Against U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency to help fund a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has Iowa's Latino community and its advocates speaking out.

“There is definitely fear and there is anger and exhaustion as to why we keep having to say that these people aren't dangerous, that there is not a crisis at the border and why this community is so important to our state and country,” said Briana Reha-Klenske of the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project.

Advocates gathered at Latino-owned businesses along East Grand Avenue Saturday afternoon. The event was hosted by LULAC and the Latino Immigrants of Iowa group. Organizers called for unity, respect and inclusion. They say the country will not be better with a border wall.

According to the Hispanic Institute, Hispanics make up six percent of the Iowa population. The number is expected to double within the next 30 years.