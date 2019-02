× Cyclones Take Down Kansas State on the Road

MANHATTAN – 23rd ranked Iowa State picked up a much needed road win over #18 Kansas State Saturday 78-64. Lindell Wigginton led the way with 23 points, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 20.

Cyclones are now 8-4 in the Big 12, 1 game out of first place. They’re back in action Tuesday at home against Baylor.