Des Moines Police Investigating South Side Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police say they are following investigative leads into the city's most recent homicide.

Investigators were called to the Willow Park apartment complex on Chaffee Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say an adult white male was found lying outside of the building, dead. Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators are unsure how the man died but are calling his death suspicious.

"There are some obvious injuries and evidence around the area that really gives us more questions than answers right now. We are treating it as a homicide until we know anything different," he says.

The man has not been identified and police are still searching for a suspect.