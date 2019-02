× Hawkeye Miracle!!! Wieskamp Shot Gives Iowa Win at Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Joe Wieskamp hit a 3 pointer from the corner as time expired Saturday night to give the 21st ranked Hawkeyes a 71-69 win over Rutgers. Wieskamp finished with 9 points.

Jordan Bohannon led the way with 18, Isaiah Moss 17.

Iowa is now 9-5 in conference play tied for 5th, 20-5 overall.

Hawkeyes are back home Tuesday against Maryland.