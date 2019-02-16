Heavy Snow Set to Arrive Late Saturday

IOWA — Heavy snow is set to arrive late Saturday evening and continue through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Iowa. For central Iowa, it lasts until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After a sunny Saturday afternoon, the next round of snow will arrive in central Iowa between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected early on in the event between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Lighter snow is expected to persist throughout the rest of the night and into the day on Sunday. The good news is the wind will be light, but the bad news is roads will still be snow covered throughout a good portion of Sunday as light snow will fall all throughout the day. Because snow will fall over more than 12 hours, snow will gradually add up. When the snow ends by Sunday evening, nearly all of central Iowa will have about 5-8″ of dry, fluffy snow.

The beginning of the next work week will be dry and thankfully the wind will be on the lighter side. However, Mother Nature’s grip won’t let up this week. Another snow storm looms in the forecast for the midweek.