New Whiz Kid Academy Claims to ‘Combat the Weaknesses of Common Core’

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Just weeks ago, Florida's governor announced an executive order to eliminate common core in his state's education. Here in Iowa, a veteran educator is working to “combat the weaknesses of common core" on her own.

After 25 years working as an instructor in a fully accredited preschool and kindergarten classroom, Judy Hintz is offering a different way of education.

“We were the only independent preschool and kindergarten to be credited in the entire history of Iowa. Then common core came around and I reviewed it and I saw what it was for young kids and I closed my preschool,” said Hintz, owner of Education Resource Associates. “It just wasn't anything that I wanted to teach.”

Now, she is offering an extended day school called Whiz Kid Academy that is filled with a curriculum she says will teach young kids skills to keep them from failing in common core before they reach the classroom.

“The last 10 years I have seen all ages of children who are truly victims of common core, but the one that tugs on my heart strings are children who are ages kindergarten [and] first grade getting to school thinking they are going to have the time of their life. Their parents think they are going to have the time of their lives, and then they present a curriculum that for many many kids is just impossible for them to learn to read and to do math,” Hintz said.

She says the biggest difference is offering a phonetic way of learning rather than the sight words kids are now failing at.

“There’s a big trend now to label these kids as dyslexic. That's a big topic, and really they are not. That`s a curriculum issue,” Hintz said.

But the Department of Education online says the Iowa Core curriculum ensures all students are experiencing higher levels of education and are learning the skills that are expected by students in the 21st century.

Hintz says Whiz Kid Academy will also offer material like yoga to work on focus and active learning programs to promote brain development.