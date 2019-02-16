× Pottawattamie County Deputy Suffers Injury After Squad Car Hit by Semi

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A western Iowa deputy was hospitalized after he was hit by a semi-truck during a traffic stop.

It happened early Saturday morning around 4 a.m. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputy Adam Fields was making a routine traffic stop along Interstate 29 south of Council Bluffs when a FedEx semi-truck hit his squad car and then slammed into himself.

The semi-truck driver crashed into the median and ended up in the ditch on the opposite side of the road. The driver was cited with failure to maintain control and was taken out of service for being a fatigued driver.

The deputy suffered a leg injury but is already out of the hospital. His squad car is totaled.