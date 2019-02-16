UnityPoint Health Holds Annual ‘Day of Compassion’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- UnityPoint Health spent Thursday promoting their annual "Day of Compassion."

All donations made went to the hospital's compassion funds which provide things for patients that may not be covered by insurance such as transportation and hotel stays.

Patients at Iowa Methodist Medical Center also received handmade Valentines with their meals Thursday, and even got to hang out with some special visitors. Animal assistant therapy brought some furry friends to wish patients a happy Valentine's Day.

Organizers say therapy dogs always lift spirits.

"When patients see the dogs it just brightens their days in ways that none of us could ever really do. It brings such a calm and it also brings out so many stories, they all have a story about a favorite dog or animal in their life, and this just helps to make their day just a little brighter," said Caleb Hegna of the UnityPoint Health Des Moines Foundation.

UnityPoint says all donations made will be matched up to $20,000.