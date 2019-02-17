× Insiders February 17, 2019: Cory Booker Talks Green New Deal, Brad Zaun Discusses His Fight Against Traffic Cameras and Academic Tenure

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Cory Booker made presidential campaign stops throughout Iowa last week. He sat down with Dave Price and gave his take on the idea of the Green New Deal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Democrats, 2020's biggest political mission is defeating President Donald Trump. Price asked Booker why he thinks Trump won in 2016 and what that means for 2020.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Sen. Brad Zaun talks about his fight against traffic cameras, academic tenure and the way crowded primaries can sometimes turn out.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke twice at Drake University. Afterwards, he talked about what factors he is considering before he announces whether he, too, will run for president.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brad Zaun answers questions on this week's Quick Six.