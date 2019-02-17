× MISSING PERSON: Des Moines Police Searching for 75-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) needs your help finding a missing woman who has dementia.

75-year old Lynn Crenshaw was last seen around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. She left the 7400 block of SE 23rd Street in Des Moines driving a 2013 gray Chevy Sonic. The license plate number is BEN 961.

Police believe Crenshaw is still in the metro. She is 5’01”, 155 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather coat and black pants.

If you see Crenshaw, DMPD ask that you call 9-1-1.