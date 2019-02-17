Presidential Candidates Making the Rounds in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The snow is not keeping 2020 presidential candidates out of the state.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped in Knoxville and Albia Sunday. She talked about rising drug prices, farm issues, overturning the Citizens United decision on campaign finance and other issues. This weekend marked Klobuchar's first visit to Iowa after announcing her candidacy just one week ago.

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney and California's Eric Swalwell also attended events in Marion and Monroe counties on Sunday. Both are in Iowa Monday. Delaney is in Grinnell and Swalwell is in Iowa City and Indianola.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also returning to Iowa Monday. She is holding meet-and-greet events in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.