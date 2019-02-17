× Two Killed in Weather-Related Crash in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The snow is to blame for two deaths on Iowa roads Sunday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling on Highway 14 near Conrad when the driver lost control on snow-covered roads at 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by a semi-truck.

Paramedics brought the driver and passenger to the hospital, but they both died of their injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.