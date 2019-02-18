× 2020 Democratic Hopeful Eric Swalwell Holding Events in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell be in Iowa City and Indianola Monday discussing his potential plans for a presidential run.

The California Democrat has hinted at a presidential run in 2020, but there’s been no formal announcement.

Swalwell told an audience in Sioux City Saturday that he has eight staffers in Iowa and is putting together a team in South Carolina too.

Swalwell will hold a town hall meeting in Iowa City Monday afternoon. Then later in the evening he’ll attend the Warren County Democratic Party Soup Supper at the Summerset Winery in Indianola. It begins at 5:00 p.m.