Weather Related Delays and Closings

2020 Democratic Hopeful Eric Swalwell Holding Events in Iowa

Posted 12:48 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, February 18, 2019

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (WHO-HD)

INDIANOLA, Iowa — U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell be in Iowa City and Indianola Monday discussing his potential plans for a presidential run.

The California Democrat has hinted at a presidential run in 2020, but there’s been no formal announcement.

Swalwell told an audience in Sioux City Saturday that he has eight staffers in Iowa and is putting together a team in South Carolina too.

Swalwell will hold a town hall meeting in Iowa City Monday afternoon. Then later in the evening he’ll attend the Warren County Democratic Party Soup Supper at the Summerset Winery in Indianola. It begins at 5:00 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.