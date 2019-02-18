× Council Bluffs Man, Minnesota Man Fatally Injured in Grundy County Crash

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have released the names of two people who died following a crash on a snowy Grundy County road Sunday afternoon.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Kime of Stewartville, Minnesota and Tristan Marlow of Council Bluffs, both 21, died at the hospital after an accident on Highway 14.

The accident happened at 12:40 p.m. about eight miles northwest of Conrad. Kime was traveling northbound when he lost control of his car on the snow-covered road, crossed the center line into the path of a semi-truck, and was hit. Marlow was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The investigation into the accident continues.