Dan + Shay, Foreigner to Play 2019 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa – Two more Iowa State Fair Grandstand acts have been revealed.
The Iowa State Fair announced Monday morning that pop-country act Dan + Shay and 80s rock legends Foreigner will perform during the fair in August.
Dan + Shay’s concert is set for August 13th at 8:00 p.m. and will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce. Ticket prices are $27, $37, $47.
Foreigner will rock the grandstand on August 15th at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $27, $32, $42.
Tickets for both shows go on sale February 21st at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase them here.