Dan + Shay, Foreigner to Play 2019 Iowa State Fair

Posted 7:05 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13AM, February 18, 2019

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0989 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dan + Shay performs on January 8, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two more Iowa State Fair Grandstand acts have been revealed.

The Iowa State Fair announced Monday morning that pop-country act Dan + Shay and 80s rock legends Foreigner will perform during the fair in August.

Dan + Shay’s concert is set for August 13th at 8:00 p.m. and will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce. Ticket prices are $27, $37, $47.

Foreigner will rock the grandstand on August 15th at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $27, $32, $42.

Tickets for both shows go on sale February 21st at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase them here.

