Date Set For 14th Annual Honor Flight

IOWA -- A group of Iowa veterans is preparing to visit memorials as part of the 14th annual Central Iowa Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight Network is a national non-profit organization with the mission of offering veterans a sense of closure.

With the help of fundraising, veterans across the country get the chance to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. On Monday, some Iowa veterans learned when they will take flight.

The date is set for May 21. 250 military veterans will attend a send-off dinner on the 20th at the Ron Pearson Center. Members of the public are encouraged to line the area there with flags to show their support. The Honor Flight committee raised $300,000 with the help of metro Hy-Vee stores. Veterans at Monday's announcement talked about why it is so special.

“It's surprising a lot of people appreciate things that you're obligated to do. You came back and some people didn't and that's humbling in a sense because you realize the lucky ones came back. Some that weren't really lucky are the real heroes," said veteran Robert Knudson.

Applications for the trip can be found at centraliowahonorflight.org