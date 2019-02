Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man will not stand trial in the murder of 69-year-old Charles Childs.

Police say 21-year-old Donterius Bomar hit Childs while driving a stolen car in January. Childs died of his injuries two days later. Police discovered his body at a Des Moines homeless camp.

Bomar was charged with first-degree murder. A Polk County judge has ruled that Bomar is incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness.