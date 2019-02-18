Weather Related Delays and Closings
Wind Chill Advisory

Enter to win 2 tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic and a night at the Embassy Suites!

Posted 12:01 am, February 18, 2019, by

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive 2 tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic at the Iowa Events Center on March 1-3. PLUS a night stay at the Embassy Suites Des Moines.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about the Iowa Deer Classic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.