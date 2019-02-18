Weather Related Delays and Closings

Fred Hubbell Seriously Injured in Arizona Bicycling Accident

Posted 2:11 pm, February 18, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:27PM, February 18, 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — 2018 Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell underwent a second surgery Monday afternoon after a car hit him in Scottsdale, Arizona, Friday afternoon.

A family friend confirmed to Channel 13 that Hubbell was riding his bicycle alone when a motorist ran a red light and hit him. Hubbell suffered a broken pelvis and is expected to recover a lengthy rehabilitation.

The Hubbells have a home in Scottsdale.

Governor Kim Reynolds, the Republican who defeated Hubbell in 2018, tweeted a message about Hubbell.

