× Fred Hubbell Seriously Injured in Arizona Bicycling Accident

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — 2018 Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell underwent a second surgery Monday afternoon after a car hit him in Scottsdale, Arizona, Friday afternoon.

A family friend confirmed to Channel 13 that Hubbell was riding his bicycle alone when a motorist ran a red light and hit him. Hubbell suffered a broken pelvis and is expected to recover a lengthy rehabilitation.

The Hubbells have a home in Scottsdale.

Governor Kim Reynolds, the Republican who defeated Hubbell in 2018, tweeted a message about Hubbell.