Gov. Reynolds Will Not Appeal Fetal Heartbeat Court Ruling

Posted 6:03 pm, February 18, 2019, by

Gov. Kim Reynolds (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has decided to not appeal the ruling that says the fetal heartbeat law is unconstitutional.

The fetal heartbeat law banned abortion after the fetal heartbeat is detected. Last month, Iowa District Court Judge Michael Huppert ruled that it violates the Iowa Constitution.

Reynolds calls it an extremely difficult decision but one that is “right for the pro-life movement and the state of Iowa,” while she thinks the Iowa Supreme Court got it wrong.

Reynolds says she sees no path to successfully appealing the decision. Instead of being “distracted by a losing legal battle,” the governor says she will seek other ways to protect the unborn and Iowa.

