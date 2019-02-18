× Preliminary Hearing Set For Osceola Farmer Accused of Starving 40 Cattle to Death

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — A preliminary hearing has been set for an Iowa farmer whose cattle were found starved to death earlier this month.

Officials found 40 dead cattle belonging to Michael Bachman of Osceola. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says it appears that Bachman was not feeding them properly.

Michael Bachman was arrested Friday, Feb.15 and placed into the Clarke County Jail. His father, Warren Bachman, who is a director on the Iowa Soybean Association, bonded him out.

Michael is charged with one count of livestock neglect and 40 counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal. His preliminary hearing for the neglect charge is Feb. 25.