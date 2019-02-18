Iowa State Patrol Ready to Issue Tickets to Drivers with Snow-Covered Windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Law enforcement officials are giving a friendly reminder to motorists in preparation for more snowfall this week. It's simple; wipe off all the snow on the car before driving off.

The Iowa State Patrol says all windows should be clear of snow, as it could create hazards for not only the person behind the wheel but also for others on the road. If pulled over, drivers could be given a $50 fine for obstruction of vision.

Lt. Troy Baly says troopers don't often give tickets for snow-covered windows but will if they played a factor in a traffic accident. He says troopers often use it as safety reminder when a driver gets pulled over.

Although driving with snow on the roof is not illegal, it is recommended to be brushed off due to the hazard blowing snow can cause other drivers.