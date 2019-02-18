× Johnston Police Investigating Child’s Death at a Daycare

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Johnston Police Department and the Iowa Department of Human Services is investigating after a child found unresponsive at a daycare last week died.

A statement released by a spokesperson for the city of Johnston says emergency responders were called to an in-home daycare Friday on an unresponsive child. Medical care was provided immediately at the scene and the child was transported to a local hospital for more advanced treatment.

Officials say the child has since passed away.

The city has not released the child’s name or identified the daycare provider.