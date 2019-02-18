New Activities to Escape Reality (and the Cold) Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For those of you who want to escape reality (and the cold), the Escape Chambers downtown has expanded their business to add axe throwing and a pub and restaurant.

Lumber Axe has their grand opening on Saturday, but this type of axe throwing entertainment is not new to the Des Moines metro.

“We were actually in the process of opening prior to [the other axe throwing business] but we wanted to make sure to open with the restaurant and bar as well so we could do a big release of all the different things at once,” Escape Chambers General Manager Aaron Larimer said.

The Elixir Pub is also opening within the same building, it has a London pub feel with Escape Chamber features. Many people might be apprehensive about the combination of alcohol and axes, Lumber Axe said there is nothing to worry about.

“When you are in one of the lanes, you have a dedicated axe coach with you the entire session, so we are making sure people are being safe,” Larimer said.

The axe coaches will teach you how to throw properly, “Ff there is something you aren’t doing correctly, we can teach you ways to adjust so you aren’t over rotating the axe or throwing it too hard or too soft. We want to make sure people have a good experience with it and still get better as their playing.”

It is $30 per person to throw for an hour and a half and you can have 10 to 12 people on a range. The Lumber Axe is open Wednesday through Sunday.